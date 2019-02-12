Police officer injured in crash on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A police officer was injured in a crash Monday on Chicago’s South Side.

The crash occurred near 106th Street and Woodlawn Avenue in the Pullman neighborhood.

According to police, the officer was traveling southbound in the 106th block of South Woodlawn around 1:40 p.m. The officer’s vehicle encountered a patch of ice and he lost control of the car and slid into the northbound lanes. The car eventually collided with a light pole.

Two witnesses attempted to help the officer out of the car and sustained minor injuries. They were taken to the hospital.

Emergency crews reportedly had to extricated the officer from the police vehicle.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is stable.