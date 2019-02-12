Midday Fix: Wines & cocktails perfect for Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wine Enthusiast 40 Under 40 Tastemaker & Sommelier, Derrick C. Westbrook

https://www.derrickcwestbrook.com

Event:

Derrick C. Westbrook’s signature Samples & Samples event with City Winery Chicago will take place Saturday, May 4th.

Please visit http://www.CityWinery.com/Chicago for details.

Samples & Samples is a tasting event in which a series of wines, hand-picked by Derrick, are uniquely paired with soul, hip hop and pop music, for a fun, educational experience.

Instagram: @derrickcwestbrook

Wines:

Pinyolet, Montsant Garnacha (2016) around $19

Maison Noir, Love Drunk Rosé (2017) around $20

Johanneshof Reinisch, Zweigelt (2015) around $21

Cocktails:

Negroni Sbagliato

Ingredients 1 oz Prosecco 1 oz Cappelletti 1 oz Cocchi Sweet Vermouth 1 oz Mahon Spanish Gin Orange Twist



Notes This cocktail is perfect for Valentine’s Day due to its lovely ruby color and simple ingredients. A bit of bubbles and a touch of sweetness is light enough to enjoy several of, and looks beautiful in a rocks glass or in a Coupe Martini glass.



Mezcal Manhattan