Midday Fix: Wines & cocktails perfect for Valentine’s Day

Wine Enthusiast 40 Under 40 Tastemaker & Sommelier, Derrick C. Westbrook
https://www.derrickcwestbrook.com
Event:
Derrick C. Westbrook’s signature Samples & Samples event with City Winery Chicago will take place Saturday, May 4th.
Please visit http://www.CityWinery.com/Chicago for details.
Samples & Samples is a tasting event in which a series of wines, hand-picked by Derrick, are uniquely paired with soul, hip hop and pop music, for a fun, educational experience.
Instagram: @derrickcwestbrook
Wines:
- Pinyolet, Montsant Garnacha (2016) around $19
- Maison Noir, Love Drunk Rosé (2017) around $20
- Johanneshof Reinisch, Zweigelt (2015) around $21
Cocktails:
- Negroni Sbagliato
- Ingredients
- 1 oz Prosecco
- 1 oz Cappelletti
- 1 oz Cocchi Sweet Vermouth
- 1 oz Mahon Spanish Gin
- Orange Twist
- Notes
- This cocktail is perfect for Valentine’s Day due to its lovely ruby color and simple ingredients. A bit of bubbles and a touch of sweetness is light enough to enjoy several of, and looks beautiful in a rocks glass or in a Coupe Martini glass.
- Mezcal Manhattan
- Ingredients
- 2 oz Yuu Baal Tepestate Mezcal
- 1 oz Cocchi Sweet Vermouth
- 5 dashes of Bittercube Orange Bitters
- 1 Cocktail Cherry
- Notes
- This is a twist on a classic cocktail. Typically made with bourbon or rye, we’ve swapped this for mezcal, which is an agave spirit, much like tequila. This is a sweeter cocktail, and is easy to make with simple ingredients. Pour in a rocks glass or in a Coupe Martini glass for a finishing touch.