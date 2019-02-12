Midday Fix: Wines & cocktails perfect for Valentine’s Day

Wine Enthusiast 40 Under 40 Tastemaker & Sommelier, Derrick C. Westbrook

Event:

Derrick C. Westbrook’s signature Samples & Samples event with City Winery Chicago will take place Saturday, May 4th.

Please visit http://www.CityWinery.com/Chicago  for details.

Samples & Samples is a tasting event in which a series of wines, hand-picked by Derrick, are uniquely paired with soul, hip hop and pop music, for a fun, educational experience.

Wines:

  1.     Pinyolet, Montsant Garnacha (2016) around $19
  1.     Maison Noir, Love Drunk Rosé (2017) around $20
  1.     Johanneshof Reinisch, Zweigelt (2015) around $21

Cocktails:

  1. Negroni Sbagliato
  • Ingredients
    • 1 oz Prosecco
    • 1 oz Cappelletti
    • 1 oz Cocchi Sweet Vermouth
    • 1 oz Mahon Spanish Gin
    • Orange Twist
  • Notes
    • This cocktail is perfect for Valentine’s Day due to its lovely ruby color and simple ingredients. A bit of bubbles and a touch of sweetness is light enough to enjoy several of, and looks beautiful in a rocks glass or in a Coupe Martini glass.

 

  1. Mezcal Manhattan 
  • Ingredients
    • 2 oz Yuu Baal Tepestate Mezcal
    • 1 oz Cocchi Sweet Vermouth
    • 5 dashes of Bittercube Orange Bitters
    • 1 Cocktail Cherry
  • Notes
    • This is a twist on a classic cocktail. Typically made with bourbon or rye, we’ve swapped this for mezcal, which is an agave spirit, much like tequila.  This is a sweeter cocktail, and is easy to make with simple ingredients. Pour in a rocks glass or in a Coupe Martini glass for a finishing touch.
