Lunchbreak: Chocolate truffles and details on the 17th annual Homewood Chocolate Fest

Barb Haggerty, owner of Confections and Homewood Chocolate Fest baking demonstrator

Event:

Homewood Chocolate Fest

Feb. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

H-F Park District Auditorium

2010 Chestnut, Homewood, IL

Bakers can still enter the bake off - deadline is Feb. 12 (today).

Entry form HERE.

http://www.HomeSWEEThomewood.com

Recipe:

Chocolate Truffles

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup ( 8 oz.) heavy whipping cream

1 cup *semi-sweet chocolate chips

*or 1 cup chopped bittersweet chocolate *or 1 cup milk chocolate chips *according to preference

Chocolate Truffle Coating Options

1 cup ( 8 oz ) chocolate of your choice, chopped for melting.

Chopped nuts of your choice, toasted in oven 350 degrees for 8 minutes chopped fine

Unsweetened Cocoa powder for rolling Powdered sugar

DIRECTIONS

FOR TRUFFLE BASE: In metal bowl set over saucepan of simmering water, combine chocolate of your choice and cream. Stir until smooth. Cover bowl and chill several hours or overnight until firm.

Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Roll 2 teaspoons truffle base between fingertips into a ball. Roll in cocoa powder. Transfer to prepared sheet. Repeat with remaining truffle base. Chill until firm, about an hour.

FOR CHOCOLATE COATING:

Stir chocolate in metal bowl over saucepan of simmering water just until melted.

Using a fork, dip truffles in melted chocolate, rolling to coat, letting excess chocolate drip off.. Transfer back to pan. Repeat with remaining truffle. If coating in nuts, roll in nuts after melted chocolate. If coating in Cocoa or powdered sugar omit rolling truffles in melted chocolate. Roll in cocoa or powdered sugar. Chill until firm. Store in an airtight container and keep chilled. Let stand at room temperature 1 hour before serving.

Makes about 24

*Use your imagination with ingredients..... add 3 Tablespoons liquor to ganache before chilling (Frangelico, Baileys, Kahlua, Bourbon, Rum)

Mint....add 1/2 tsp. Peppermint extract to the ganache mixture

PB&J: Add 2/3 cup strawberry jam to the ganache and process till smooth before chilling. Roll in 2 cups ground salted peanuts. Peanut Butter: Add 2/3 cup peanut butter to ganache mixture. Roll in melted chocolate.

Tips:

Use good quality chocolate......don’t use generic brand Use the type of chocolate you prefer: Bittersweet Chocolate ( 70% cocoa) for dark chocolate lovers