Love at First Sip – A Valentine-Inspired Cocktail Class at IL Porcellino

ilporcellinochicago.com

Tuesday, February 12

RECIPES:

Love at First Sight (French 75): This cocktail is light, playful, and effervescent. It represents the honeymoon phase of a relationship.

Ingredients

1 oz. London Dry Gin

.5 oz. fresh lemon juice

.5 oz. simple syrup

2 oz. Giuliana Prosecco

Lemon peel, for garnish

Method

1. In a mixing tin, add all the ingredients except for the prosecco. Shake vigorously (you want to "wake it up, not rock it to sleep.”)

2. Double strain the cocktail into a coupe or wine glass. Garnish with lemon peel.

Love Grows Stronger (Greenpoint): This cocktail is richer and more complex. It represents the part of a relationship where deeper bonds begin to form.

Ingredients

2 oz. rye whiskey

.5 oz. Punt e Mes Italian vermouth

.5 oz. yellow Chartreuse

2 dashes Angostura bitters

2 dashes Regan’s orange bitters

Maraschino cherry, for garnish

Method

1. Add all the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir until properly diluted.

2. Strain the drink into a chilled coupe glass and garnish with a Maraschino cherry.

Trouble in Paradise (Dark and Stormy): Every relationship inevitably has to deal with adversity. This cocktail is spicy, robust and represents the rough spots along the way.

Ingredients

.5 oz. fresh lime juice

.75 oz. ginger syrup

1.5 oz. Gosling's Black Seal Rum

2 oz. soda

Lime wedge, for garnish

Method

1. Combine lime juice and ginger syrup in a mixing tin with a small lump of crushed ice. Shake vigorously; add soda.

2. Strain the cocktail over fresh ice in a Collins glass. Float the rum on top and garnish with a lime wedge.

Happily Ever After (Negroni): This cocktail is all about balance and harmony, the perfect union of bitter and sweet. The ingredients are so good together that you just know it's going to be around for a very, very long time.

Ingredients

1.5 oz. London Dry gin

1 oz. Campari

.75 oz. sweet vermouth

Orange peel, for garnish

Method

1. In a mixing glass with ice, combine all the ingredients and stir.

2. Strain into a double Old-Fashioned rocks glass over a large cube of ice.

3. Express the orange peel over the drink then add to the glass.