Ice build-up at city’s official observation site may have been the heaviest in 71 years; storm produced one of the 6 spells of freezing rain here since Jan. 22; winds ease slowly Wednesday; brief warming Thursday; snow late Sat into Sunday?

Posted 11:24 PM, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:04AM, February 13, 2019
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.