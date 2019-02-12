Falling ice from Chicago high-rises, including Willis and Hancock, prompts street closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A morning of freezing rain has led to an afternoon of falling ice from some Chicago high-rises, including the John Hancock Center and the Willis Tower.

Falling ice has prompted city officials to close Michigan Avenue from Chestnut to Delaware and Franklin Street from Jackson to Adams.

A witness also told WGN that sheets of ice were falling from the Aon building.

Strong winds are throwing pieces of ice all over the streets and sidewalks.

Pedestrians are dodging what they can as they walk around warning signs that read, "Caution Falling Ice."

No injuries have been reported according to the Chicago Fire Department, but there have been plenty of close calls.

One piece came very close to Noel Kapetanakos' head as she walked by.

"I'm definitely going to be looking up more because I didn't realize the ice was falling so hard," said Kapetanakos.

