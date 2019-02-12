Fallen officers honored during suburban basketball game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURBANK, Ill. -- Two Chicago police officers killed in the line of duty were honored Tuesday’s at a “Heroes night” at a suburban high school.

Officers Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmolejo died in December when they were hit and killed by a train while searching for a suspect.

The officers had a special connection to Oak Lawn and Reavis high schools. Officer Gary attended Oak Lawn and married a Reavis alum. Officer Marmolejo's relatives attend Reavis.

Tuesday’s game between the two schools took on special meaning.

Prior to the varsity boys game, Officer Marmolejo’s cousin addressed the crowd.

Officers from Chicago, Oak Lawn and Burbank were also on hand.

The night was a show of support both emotionally and financially. A t-shirt sale was part of the night’s events and 100 percent of those sales will go directly to the officers’ families.

It was also announced that scholarships in honor of the officers will be established in their names for students pursuing a career in law-enforcement at each school.