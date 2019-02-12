Dangerous travel continues as high winds, snow showers move into Chicago-area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Dangerous wintry conditions continue Tuesday, making for slick difficult travel and hazardous outdoor activities.

With an icy glaze or a ice/snow mix covering many roads, highways, streets, sidewalks/driveways and parking lots, conditions are ripe for accidents.

Winds are expected to pick-up out of the west/northwest carrying colder air and snow showers Tuesday afternoon and evening with an area-wide Wind Advisory calling for gusts 40 to 50 mph. Ice-laden tree damage and power-outages are expected.

There could be an additional couple-inches or so snowfall across the Illinois counties bordering Wisconsin before snow showers diminish later Tuesday/early Wednesday but little accumulation is expected over the remainder of the Chicago area.