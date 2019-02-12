Dan Roan discusses the Cubs’ first official day of spring training on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There have been players around the Sloan Park area for the past few days, but things weren't official until Tuesday.

That's when Cubs' pitchers and catchers were required to show up in Mesa for spring training to start off the 2019 season. It's been a long offseason for the Cubs, one that came quickly after a Wild Card game loss to Rockies and has included a few controversies over the past few months.

That included the team's decision to bring back Addison Russell despite his MLB suspension for Domestic Violence, and Joe Ricketts' insensitive emails that were uncovered. Theo Epstein addressed those issues during his news conference on Tuesday, and Dan Roan of WGN News was there for it.

He talked about Epstein's statements along with more on the team on Sports Feed Tuesday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch his discussion in the video above or below.