Blackhawks Game Notes For Tuesday @ Boston
- The Blackhawks beat the Red Wings, 5-2, extending their winning streak to seven games, tied for their longest streak since a 12-game streak in December-January of the 2015-16 season. Since the start of the streak (January 20), their 5.14 goals per game lead the league.
- While Patrick Kane extended his point streak to 14 games, tied for the second-longest of his career, Dylan Strome had a goal and two assists in the win over the Red Wings. That gives him 30 points (11g, 19a) in 32 games since joining Chicago, and helped him earn Third Star of the Week honors from the NHL.
- Since defeating Boston in the 2013 Stanley Cup Final, Chicago is 5-6-0 against the Bruins. Of Chicago’s five wins, only two have been by two goals or more. Five of the Bruins’ six wins have been by at least two goals, including a 4-2 win in the Winter Classic this season.
- The Bruins beat the Avalanche, 2-1, at home on Sunday, their second straight overtime victory, and their fifth game in their last seven to go to extra time. The Bruins are 7-8 in games that go beyond regulation this season.
- In the win over Colorado, Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist for the second straight game, and he now has multiple points in four straight. That’s tied for the longest multi-point streak of his career, done three times previously.
- Jonathan Toews leads the league with a 61.8 percent success rate in offensive-zone faceoffs (minimum one faceoff per team game). Among players with at least 200 attempts, Boston’s Patrice Bergeron ranks fourth at 60.4 percent.