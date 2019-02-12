Author of ‘White Like He’ shares her family’s fascinating geneological discovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"White Like Her" tells the story of the story of Gail Lukasik's journey of self discovery following a incredible discovery of a family secret.

In the historical context of the Jim Crow South, she explore's her mother’s decision to pass, how she hid her secret and the price she paid for choosing whiteness.

Haunted by my mother’s fear and shame, the author embarks on a quest to uncover her mother’s racial lineage, tracing their family back to eighteenth-century colonial Louisiana.

"White Like Her" is an interweaving of memoir and social history, told within a larger historical context, transcending the personal to illuminate the history of race and racial passing in America.

The book has been optioned for television, by her new found cousin Stephanie Frederic, an African American TV and film producer living in Los Angeles.

Book signings:

Sunday, February 17, Lake Shore Unitarian Society, Winnetka, 10:30 - noon

Saturday, March 9, United Methodist Women’s Group, Libertyville, Book-N-Brunch event, noon - 2 pm

For more details visit GailLukasik.com