Armed robbery suspects arrested after chase, crash in North Aurora

NORTH AURORA, Ill. — Icy conditions led to a crash after a police chase in North Aurora.

State police say they tried to stop a car on I-88 near Orchard Road Monday night, in connection with an armed robbery in Dixon.

The driver refused to stop and ended up crashing due to the weather.

Two suspects were immediately arrested, but two fled the scene.

Dogs from the Aurora Police Department and the Kane County sheriff’s office worked together to find the other suspects.