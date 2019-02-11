Suburban family honored for acts of kindness during historic Chicago cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORTON GROVE, Ill. — A suburban family was honored Monday evening for their acts of kindness during the recent polar vortex in Chicago.

The accolades for the Ahmed family came Monday night before the Morton Grove City Council for what they did during January’s polar vortex.

“So right away I thought came to me, 'What would Jesus do? What would Muhammad do?'” Sabeel Ahmed said.

Their thoughts turned to their elderly neighbor and grew from there.

“What about my neighbor? My neighbor is 95 years old. She’s always sick. So we thought, 'What about her?'" Ahmed said. "Then we thought what about so many other neighbors who may be sick. Who may be old and unable."

The family put a letter into 40 of their neighbors' mail boxes and even put out an invitation to come to their home.

"Grocery shopping, removal of snow, medicine pick up and if you are able to, drop into our house for hot tea and samosas," Ahmed said.

The family hopes that everyone else out there gives back, not just during the winter, but always.

“We hope and pray each person seeing this letter that they would write something similar and not just for winter this should be a lifelong activity for all neighbors every city of this state," Ahmed said.