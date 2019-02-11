For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Snow, ice and cold: Winter rolls on
-
Cold, windy Sunday; snow moving east
-
Cold temps Friday, snow possible over weekend
-
Brutal cycle of cold and snow begins
-
Slick roads cause crashes, wintry mix could lead to messy commute Monday evening
-
Freezing rain could mean slippery Monday morning commute
-
-
Overnight snow, freezing drizzle could lead to slick morning commute
-
Frigid temps not done yet, snow to fall Sunday into Monday
-
Wintry mix of ice, rain and snow to last overnight, threaten morning commute
-
Early blast of winter brings cold, first snow of the season
-
Winter Weather Advisory cancelled for Chicago area this Wednesday morning
-
-
Temperatures climb Monday, light rain ahead of cooldown
-
A sweet warm up on Valentine’s Day – then back to cold
-
Wintry mix of ice, sleet and snow cause messy and slick morning commute