Powerful wind—gusts 40 to 50 mph—to rake the area late Tuesday into Wednesday on back side of the latest icy winter storm; core of cold air to hold over the Dakotas/Montana next 2 weeks driving a stormy pattern for Midwest

Posted 10:42 PM, February 11, 2019, by , Updated at 10:29AM, February 12, 2019
