Passengers ask Uber driver to stop for cigarettes and then steal his car

DOLTON, Ill. -- An Uber driver's last stop Monday morning turned into a nightmare when his passengers stole his car.

Surveillance video shows driver Brent Carr pulling into a Citgo Station in the 14200 block of Lincoln Avenue in Dolton.

Carr said he picked up three female passengers near 160th Place and Marian Drive in South Holland.

“They requested that I stop at the gas station for them,” Carr said.

The women requested he enter the station to get them a pack of Swishers.

“I get people who’ve asked me to stop before. But they usually go in,” Carr said. “But it with it a cold as it was this morning, I didn’t want to take my keys out. I left them in there with the heat and figured I’d only run in there for a second.”

Seconds later, video shows the women leaving the gas station in his vehicle.

“I never thought they’d do something like that,” Carr said.

“I just want my car back,” Carr said.

Uber released a statement that said, "We've reached out to the driver to check on his well-being and stand ready to help police with any information needed for their investigation."