Another round of messy weather threatens to play havoc with Tuesday morning’s rush hour.

A wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow will continue through Monday night. Precipitation will fall primarily as snow in the northern suburbs where totals in excess of 6 inches is possible.

Ice and snow accumulations threaten hazardous travel on untreated roads. Extreme caution is advised.

Snow totals will drop off substantially farther south along the I-80 corridor.

Updates at wgntv.com/weather