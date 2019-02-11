Freezing rain, snow causing messy commute, power outages, school closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- An Ice Storm Warning (scarlet-shaded area on the headlined map) for freezing rain mixed with sleet and snow is in effect until mid-morning for a good portion of the Chicago area along and north of Interstate-80.

At the same time, additional snow accumulation is expected today and tonight in northern counties bordering Wisconsin. A Wind Advisory kicks-in beginning at 2PM CST this Tuesday afternoon continuing well past midnight tonight.

Extremely dangerous conditions for outdoor activities and travel will exist area-wide. The Tuesday morning commute will be slowed by slick roads and snow-covered highways, and movement outdoors made extremely hazardous due to glaze covering a good portion of northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana.

DEVELOPING: Heads up, Chicago. VERY icy this morning. Everything is coated. Low branches everywhere. Spotted this on Irving Park near Lake Shore Drive. @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/Rk4QkCQTO6 — Nancy Loo (@NancyLoo) February 12, 2019

Several schools across the area are closed or opening late due to the hazardous conditions.

Metra Electric train service has been suspended until further notice. Metra suggest customers seek alternate transportation at this time. South Shore Line train service has also been suspended due to weather.

Metra Alert ME - Metra electric service is not operating until further notice due to extreme weather conditions, customers should consider using the Rock Island — Metra Electric (@metraMED) February 12, 2019

2/12/19 @ 4am: All service on the South Shore Line is temporarily suspended due to severe weather conditions. Stay tuned for updates. — South Shore Line (@southshoreline) February 12, 2019

As of 6 a.m., ComEd is reporting more than 7,000 power outages in Cook County alone. More outages expected.

More than 7,000 power outages in Cook County alone...and there's plenty more around the area. Why I think we'll see MORE of those happening later today/tonight on @WGNMorningNews — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) February 12, 2019

Temperatures will hover around 32-degrees this morning, then fall into the 20s this afternoon, so not much melting will go on – thus the afternoon/evening commute will also be slowed.

The center of an intensifying low pressure system will track south of Chicago into Lower Michigan Tuesday, heading into Ontario Canada later Tuesday night. A wintry mix of freezing rain/sleet and snow will lay out to the north of the low-pressure track, covering the Chicago area.

A Wind Advisory is issued for the entire Chicago area later Tuesday/Tuesday night as the storm center pulls away, strengthening west to northwest winds eventually gusting 40 mph or higher will direct much colder air into our area, changing all precipitation to snow showers and potentially causing widespread ice-laden tree damage and subsequent power outages. As you go north, storm total snowfall looks to gradually increase from 1 to 2-inches along the Interstate-80 corridor to the 4 to 8-inches far north.

Wind Advisory picks up later today... 40-50 mph gusts. I've got all the info now on @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/Nb9k05x63J — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) February 12, 2019