Colder, drier air follows latest winter storm

Blustery west to northwest winds are to sweep across the Midwest heading into midweek, as the latest winter storm exits the region. Mixed precipitation will change to snow across the metro area as colder air arrives on Tuesday. With all the inclement weather of late, including a record-setting cold snap, another weather record has gone generally unnoticed. Since January 12th, we have had 31 straight days of observed precipitation. During this time, the city’s official observing site at O’Hare International Airport has logged 2.64 inches of precipitation, including 19.6 inches of snow. The old record was 19 days set in 1946, and again in 1962. The influx of polar air Tuesday night and Wednesday will also be very low in water vapor content, suggesting we may experience our first completely precipitation-free day in over a month midweek. Rain chances return by Thursday night ahead of another disturbance.
