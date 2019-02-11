Bulls Game Notes For Monday vs. Milwaukee
- The Bulls have scored at least 120 points in three straight games, the first time the franchise has done so since January 12-16, 1993. Michael Jordan scored 64 points in the final game of that three-game stretch, a 128-124 overtime loss against the Magic.
- Milwaukee had a six-game winning streak snapped with a 103-83 loss against the Magic on Saturday. In the loss, the Bucks set season-lows in points (83), field-goal percentage (32.6 percent) and three-point percentage (17.1 percent).
- Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out the loss against the Magic, and the Bucks moved to 2-2 this season when he does not play. Milwaukee averages 105.3 points without Antetokounmpo this season, compared to 118.1 points per game when he plays.
- Over his last four games, Lauri Markkanen has averaged 27.8 points and 12.0 rebounds. The only other Bulls over the last 30 seasons to average at least 27 and 12 over any four-game stretch are Carlos Boozer (December 2010) and Michael Jordan (March-April 1990).
- Brook Lopez (114) and Antetokounmpo (72) have combined to block 186 shots this season, the second most of any pair of teammates this season. Only Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors (193) of Utah have blocked more shots among teammates in 2018-19.
- The Bucks have won four straight games against the Bulls, including both matchups this season. Milwaukee has scored at least 110 points and dished out more than 25 assists in each of its four straight wins over Chicago.