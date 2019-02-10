× Winter Weather Advisory for a Wintry Mix – Freezing rain/drizzle and accumulating snow Monday night and Tuesday generally north of Interstate-80

The Chicago National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a good portion of the Chicago area (purple-shaded counties on the headlined map), calling for a wintry mix of freezing rain/drizzle and wet snow beginning Monday evening, spreading north and east, then changing over to a all snow Tuesday, accumulating 3 to 6-inches in counties along the Illinois-Wisconsin border with lesser amounts south. Snow should end from the west later Tuesday evening. Dangerous travel conditions will exist with slick and eventually snow-covered roads/highways.

With cold air in place over the Chicago area, low pressure will move northeast out of Kansas, tracking over Chicago early Tuesday. A broad area of cloudiness and light freezing rain or drizzle should develop over our area out ahead of the approaching weather system from south to north and east, with the greatest threat of a prolonged period of frozen precipitation and wet snow north of Interstate-80 Monday night into Tuesday. As the low pressure pulls away to the east Tuesday, northwest winds will strengthen gusting over 35 mph and snow will gradually end from west to east later Tuesday/Tuesday evening.