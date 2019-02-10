Unsettled week ahead; weather to turn colder by Friday
-
Wild weather week; big snow, historic cold, rapid warm-up
-
Warm but windy Monday, chillier temperatures arrive Tuesday
-
Coldest weather in 11 months spawns a second winter storm; its wintry afternoon mix shifts back to snow Tuesday night and Wednesday morning; dangerous cold, winter’s chilliest to date, hits Thursday night/Friday
-
Temperatures descending toward mid and late December-levels by late week—the coldest weather here in 7 months; the incoming chill sets the stage for some sticking snow late Thursday night into Friday
-
Influx of polar air ebbs ahead of clouds, snow
-
-
Cold weather continues its winter break; westerly upper winds keep “mild” air coming through next week—daily temps 6 to 13-degrees above normal; precip nil until late week; sub-32-deg highs to cover less than 11% of the country
-
Temps take plunge but more wintry weather due by weekend
-
Seasonably cool week ahead of cold, possibly stormy weekend
-
Colder temperatures mean increased risk for Chicago’s homeless population
-
Icing most pronounced north & west of city overnight; new storm lifts into the Midwest with rain/wintry mix Wed. night; system to tug markedly colder air into the area Friday; late-week teens predicted along with sub-zero wind chills
-
-
Next big weather maker to bring rain and wind to Chicago
-
Travel weather good through Christmas, but not for sleighs
-
Mild weather to continue until weekend chill