Sunday Brunch: French Toast

Executive Chef Jason Hedin of Hubbard Inn in River North shared a spin on French Toast that’s easy for the home cook and perfect for a Valentine’s Day breakfast in bed.
Hubbard Inn
110 W. Hubbard St.
Chicago, IL 60654
312-222-1331
www.hubbardinn.com
Current specials:
Hubbard Inn’s Bottomless Brunch
- Every Saturday & Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- $20 bottomless mimosas or Bloody Marys with the purchase of a brunch plate.
- Brunch plates include items like Buttermilk Biscuits & Sausage Gravy, Southern Fried Chicken & Malted Waffles, Peppercorn Pastrami Hash and more.
Valentine’s Dark Fantasy Brunch at Hubbard Inn’s Key Club
- Saturday, Feb. 16 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- $30 per person; Click here to get tickets
Brunch party includes brunch buffet and bottomless mimosas, themed décor, music, dancing, bottle service and more.
RECIPE: “French” French Toast at Hubbard Inn
Ingredients:
3 to 4 slices of brioche
1/2 tbsp cinnamon
1/4 cup sugar
Powdered sugar, to taste
Garnishes (chef's choice): berries, whipped cream, sprinkles, chocolate sauce, etc.
For the Royal:
1 qt heavy cream
6 each whole eggs
1/4 cup sugar
1 each vanilla bean
1 tbsp ground cinnamon
1 tbsp ground cardamom
1 tbsp ground ginger
Method / Segment Flow:
NOTE: Chef will have the dish done in several stages so he can easily move through each step.
- Portion / cube brioche — Chef will use brioche but will talk about other great options like sourdough, challah or rye.
- Prepare the royal and start soaking bread (can leave in the royal for up to 4 days).
- Demo how to safely deep fry at home. Chef will talk about properly heating the oil and monitoring it with a candy thermometer. Oil should be at about 350 degrees.
- Fry the brioche in the heated oil for 3 to 4 minutes tossing occasionally.
- Combine cinnamon and sugar in a bowl and toss the fried brioche in to coat.
- Top with a dusting of powdered sugar.
- Plate the dish with garnishes.