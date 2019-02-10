Sunday Brunch: French Toast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Executive Chef Jason Hedin of Hubbard Inn in River North shared a spin on French Toast that’s easy for the home cook and perfect for a Valentine’s Day breakfast in bed.

Hubbard Inn

110 W. Hubbard St.

Chicago, IL 60654

312-222-1331

www.hubbardinn.com

Current specials:

Hubbard Inn’s Bottomless Brunch

- Every Saturday & Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

- $20 bottomless mimosas or Bloody Marys with the purchase of a brunch plate.

- Brunch plates include items like Buttermilk Biscuits & Sausage Gravy, Southern Fried Chicken & Malted Waffles, Peppercorn Pastrami Hash and more.

Valentine’s Dark Fantasy Brunch at Hubbard Inn’s Key Club

- Saturday, Feb. 16 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

- $30 per person; Click here to get tickets

Brunch party includes brunch buffet and bottomless mimosas, themed décor, music, dancing, bottle service and more.

RECIPE: “French” French Toast at Hubbard Inn

Ingredients:

3 to 4 slices of brioche

1/2 tbsp cinnamon

1/4 cup sugar

Powdered sugar, to taste

Garnishes (chef's choice): berries, whipped cream, sprinkles, chocolate sauce, etc.

For the Royal:

1 qt heavy cream

6 each whole eggs

1/4 cup sugar

1 each vanilla bean

1 tbsp ground cinnamon

1 tbsp ground cardamom

1 tbsp ground ginger

Method / Segment Flow:

NOTE: Chef will have the dish done in several stages so he can easily move through each step.