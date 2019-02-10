Sunday Brunch: French Toast

Executive Chef Jason Hedin of Hubbard Inn in River North shared a spin on French Toast that’s easy for the home cook and perfect for a Valentine’s Day breakfast in bed.

 Hubbard Inn
110 W. Hubbard St.
Chicago, IL 60654
312-222-1331
www.hubbardinn.com

Current specials:

Hubbard Inn’s Bottomless Brunch
- Every Saturday & Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- $20 bottomless mimosas or Bloody Marys with the purchase of a brunch plate.
- Brunch plates include items like Buttermilk Biscuits & Sausage Gravy, Southern Fried Chicken & Malted Waffles, Peppercorn Pastrami Hash and more.

Valentine’s Dark Fantasy Brunch at Hubbard Inn’s Key Club
- Saturday, Feb. 16 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- $30 per person; Click here to get tickets
Brunch party includes brunch buffet and bottomless mimosas, themed décor, music, dancing, bottle service and more.

RECIPE: “French” French Toast at Hubbard Inn
Ingredients:
3 to 4 slices of brioche
1/2 tbsp cinnamon
1/4 cup sugar
Powdered sugar, to taste
Garnishes (chef's choice): berries, whipped cream, sprinkles, chocolate sauce, etc.

For the Royal:
1 qt heavy cream
6 each whole eggs
1/4 cup sugar
1 each vanilla bean
1 tbsp ground cinnamon
1 tbsp ground cardamom
1 tbsp ground ginger

Method / Segment Flow:

NOTE: Chef will have the dish done in several stages so he can easily move through each step.

  1. Portion / cube brioche — Chef will use brioche but will talk about other great options like sourdough, challah or rye.
  2. Prepare the royal and start soaking bread (can leave in the royal for up to 4 days).
  3. Demo how to safely deep fry at home. Chef will talk about properly heating the oil and monitoring it with a candy thermometer. Oil should be at about 350 degrees.
  4. Fry the brioche in the heated oil for 3 to 4 minutes tossing occasionally.
  5. Combine cinnamon and sugar in a bowl and toss the fried brioche in to coat.
  6. Top with a dusting of powdered sugar.
  7. Plate the dish with garnishes.