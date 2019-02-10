Snow moves out, weather could affect multiple commutes this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There was barely any accumulation, but the snow came fast and furious around noon Sunday, with heavier downfalls farther south.

While some people enjoyed the big flakes with their families and their dogs, those who had to be out on the roads weren’t enjoying it quite as much.

The City of Chicago sent out 211 snow vehicles to keep the streets clear. Indiana State Police tweeted to tell drivers to slow down after a serious crash on I-65. In the south suburbs, heavier snow in Homewood likely contributed to a three-car accident where seven people were taken to the hospital. In Glenwood, a car hit a guardrail and started on fire.

This isn't the last winter weather of the week either, which is likely to impact the commute on six occasions this week. So get ready; it’s February in Chicago.