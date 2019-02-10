Sean Sears joins Sports Feed Sunday to talk Cubs & Bulls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - We're almost to that time where baseball is back in the daily conversation in Chicago for things that are happening on the diamond instead of off.

The Cubs start up their spring training this week with pitchers and catchers reporting to Mesa to start work this week. It signals the start of baseball season, which the Cubs hope will last until early November.

Meanwhile, Bulls fans can't wait for the end of the season when maybe they'll have a shot at one of the top picks in the NBA Draft.

Sean Sears of NBC Sports Chicago discussed both of the team on Sunday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. Watch their discussion in the video above or below.