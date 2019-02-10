Massive pileup of 40 vehicles, including 7 semis on slippery Wisconsin interstate

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. — Slippery road conditions caused by snow likely contributed to a massive, 40-vehicle pileup on an interstate in Wisconsin Sunday afternoon, WITI reports.
The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving some 40 vehicles, including seven semi tractor trailers, on I-94 outside Osseo in Wisconsin Sunday afternoon. All traffic was rerouted from the area as police and street crews responded.
There are no reports of injuries at this time.
Earlier in the day, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation recommended extreme caution as another round of snow hit the area, causing slippery road conditions.
The county highway department removed all the vehicles from the road by Sunday evening.