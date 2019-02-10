Love is in the air as couples say ‘I do’ 103 stories up in Willis Tower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — At Willis Tower, love is 103 stories in the air Sunday as couples stand on the Skydeck, ready to pledge their love to one another four days before Valentine's Day.

Joe and Jenny Spagnolia came in from Plainfield with their daughter Erin Marie to renew their vows.

"We’ve been married about four-and-a-half years, this year will be our fifth anniversary," Jenny said. "He actually surprised me with this contest."

With a baby on the way, their family will soon be four, making the timing of renewing their vows Sunday even more perfect.

"I joke that he can’t put the dishes away but he can make such a romantic gesture like this," Jenny said. "We figured this would be a good time to do things while we’re still flexible and we can get around and things like that."

This year, more than 35 couples vied to take their vows on the Willis Skydeck, seizing a unique way to declare their love.

"We’re up to almost 1,000 marriage proposals on The Ledge since we opened and that’s been about 10 years," Skydeck General Manager Randy Stancik said.

For those there Sunday, it’s their way to mark their commitment to go through the ups and downs of every day life, and stand above it all.