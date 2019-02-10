× Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Golden Hour’ wins album of the year; full list of Grammy winners

Kacey Musgrave is the winner of the album of the year Grammy Award, the night’s top honor. Musgraves won for “Golden Hour,” which won earlier in the night for best country album.

She once again thanked her husband, who she has credited for helping make the album a possibility. She also thanked the other artists nominated, saying “winning this doesn’t make my album any better than anyone else’s.”

She also thanked her little sister for shooting and designing all her album covers.

The Grammys were a major showcase for Musgraves, who in addition to two wins on the telecast also performed twice during the prime-time ceremony, including during a tribute to Dolly Parton.

Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” won the Grammy for record of the year, and the title track also won for song of the year, becoming the first rap song to win the prestigious award.

Gambino reportedly declined an invitation to perform at the Grammys, and he also wasn’t in the house to pick up the prizes. The song caused a stir last May when Gambino released its ambitious video, which was full of racial symbolism and violent imagery.

The Recording Academy has made an effort to diversify its membership amid complaints the Grammys have frequently failed to recognize female and minority artists.

In 2017, Recording Academy President Neil Portnow said in an interview with Pitchfork that he didn’t think there was a race problem.

“We don’t, as musicians, in my humble opinion, listen to music based on gender or race or ethnicity,” Portnow said then. “When you go to vote on a piece of music — at least the way that I approach it — is you almost put a blindfold on and you listen.”

Below is the list of nominees and winners for the televised categories.

Best R&B album

“Sex & Cigarettes,” Toni Braxton

“Good Thing,” Leon Bridges

“Honestly,” Lalah Hathaway

“H.E.R.” H.E.R. *WINNER

“Gumbo Unplugged (Live),” PJ Morton

Best country album

“Unapologetically,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Port Saint Joe,” Brothers Osborne

“Girl Going Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde

“Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves *WINNER

“Volume 2,” Chris Stapleton

Album of the year

“Invasion of Privacy,” Cardi B

“By the Way, I Forgive You,” Brandi Carlile

“Scorpion,” Drake

“H.E.R.,” H.E.R.

“Beerbongs & Bentleys,” Post Malone

“Dirty Computer,” Janelle Monae

“Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves *WINNER

“Black Panther: The Album,” Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Record of the year

“I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile

“This is America,” Childish Gambino *WINNER

“God’s Plan,” Drake

“Shallow,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

“All The Stars,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“Rockstar,” Post Malone feat. 21 Savage

“The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Song of the year

“All The Stars,” Kendrick Duckworth, Mark Spears, Al Shuckburgh, Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe

“Boo’d Up,” Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai, and Dijon McFarlane

“God’s Plan,” Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron Latour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib.

“In My Blood,” Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes and Geoffrey Warburton

“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth

“The Middle,” Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha and Anton Zaslavski

“Shallow,” Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

“This Is America,” Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson *WINNER

Best new artist

Chloe X Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa *WINNER

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best pop solo performance

“Colors,” Beck

“Havana (Live),” Camila Cabello

“God Is A Woman,” Ariana Grande

“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?),” Lady Gaga *WINNER

“Better Now,” Post Malone

Best pop vocal album

“Camila,” Camila Cabello

“Meaning Of Life,” Kelly Clarkson

“Sweetener,” Ariana Grande *WINNER

“Shawn Mendes,” Shawn Mendes

“Beautiful Trauma,” P!nk

“Reputation,” Taylor Swift

Best pop duo/group performance

“Fall in Line,” Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” Backstreet Boys

“‘S Wonderful,” Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

“Shallow,” Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper *WINNER

“Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

“Say Something,” Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton

“The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Best rap album

“Invasion Of Privacy,” Cardi B *WINNER

“Swimming,” Mac Miller

“Victory Lap,” Nipsey Hussle

“Daytona,” Pusha T

“Astroworld,” Travis Scott

Best rap song

“God’s Plan,” Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake) *WINNER

“King’s Dead,” Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn & Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake)

“Lucky You,” R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels & J. Sweet, songwriters (Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas)

“Sicko Mode,” Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim & Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee)

“Win,” K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels & C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)

Best country song

“Break Up In The End,” Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite, songwriters (Cole Swindell)

“Dear Hate,” Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill)

“I Lived It,” Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip, songwriters (Blake Shelton)

“Space Cowboy,” Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves) *WINNER

“Tequila,” Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

“When Someone Stops Loving You,” Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Little Big Town)

Best R&B performance

“Long As I Live,” Toni Braxton

“Summer,” The Carters

“Y O Y,” Lalah Hathaway

“Best Part,” H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar *WINNER

“First Began,” PJ Morton