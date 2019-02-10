Gordon Voit joins Sports Feed for the first time on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Here on Sports Feed we pride ourselves on having new voices on our show as much as possible.

On Sunday, Gordon Voit of WAND-TV was the next person to discuss sports on the show for the first time with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

The anchor discussed the Chicago Bears' incredible breakthrough season first with the hosts, and then discussed the Illinois men's basketball team, which is enjoying their best stretch of the season under head coach Brad Underwood.

Gordon talked about both of those teams with Jarrett and Josh on Sunday's show, and you can watch the segments in the video above or below.