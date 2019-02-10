× Fire that swept through South Side storefronts under investigation

CHICAGO — A fire that broke out and damaged several storefronts on the city’s South Side Saturday evening is under investigation.

The fire broke out just after 8 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East 71st Street. The flames spread through three store fronts. Two of them were severely damaged.

There were apartments above some of the stores, but no one was injured or forced to evacuate.

No further information was provided.