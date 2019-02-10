Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish looks ahead to the 2019 season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MESA - When it came to offseason conversation among Cubs' fans, he was one of the main topics.

Yu Darvish didn't even make it to June last season before pitching elbow issues crept in, kept him out for the season, and eventually led to surgery.

So far this offseason, fans have seen a few videos of the pitcher throwing during rehabilitation sessions on Social Media, with Theo Epstein continuing to tell reporters that Darvish's rehabilitation was going well.

On Sunday, the pitcher was throwing at the Cubs' Sloan Park spring training facility in view of the media. The 45-pitch bullpen session with catcher Victor Caratini comes just a few days before the team's pitchers and catchers are schedule to arrive in Mesa.

WGN's Dan Roan spoke with Darvish on Sunday as the pitcher answered questions in English for the first time as a member of the team. Watch that interview in the video above.