Blackhawks Game Notes For Sunday vs. Detroit
- The Blackhawks had earned a point in nine straight at home against the Red Wings before losing, 4-0, on January 14. It was the first time the Red Wings shutout the Blackhawks on the road since December 23, 2001 (5-0).
- Chicago has won six straight games, its longest winning streak of the season. The last time the Hawks won seven in a row was in the 2016-17 season on their way to the Central Division title.
- Patrick Kane is riding a 13-game point streak entering this game, longest by a Hawks skater since his own franchise-record 26-game point streak in the 2015-16 season. He is now third in the NHL in points with 79 after entering January with 50, tied for eighth most at the time.
- The Hawks have gone 15-of-44 on the power play in their last 10 games and have scored two power-play goals in each of their last three games. The last time the Blackhawks scored multiple power-play goals in four straight games was in 1987-88.