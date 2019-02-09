White Sox to hold speed pitch contest for VIP Spring Training trip

CHICAGO – Want a free trip to Spring Training? The White Sox have your ticket.

To celebrate pitchers and catchers reporting to camp, the Sox will hold a speed pitch contest Wednesday February 13th at Guaranteed Rate Field for fans 18 and over. Weather permitting, the event will begin at 11:30 in the White Sox bullpen. Each contestant will be given two throws. The fastest pitch will win the grand prize – round-trip airfare from Chicago, a two-night hotel stay and two tickets to any White Sox home game at Camelback Ranch in Glendale during the mutually agreed upon dates.

Register by emailing speedpitch@whitesox.com. The first 100 contestants will be eligible to compete.

All contestants will take home a prize. The top nine runner-ups will receive two tickets to the White Sox home opener on April 4, 2019. The remaining contestants will receive two ticket vouchers for select 2019 home games. Any contestant who throws 93 miles per hour or above will win a bonus prize.