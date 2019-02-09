Multiple River flood Warnings/Advisories across the Chicago area – Ice jams a concern in coming days

Flood Warnings are in effect for segments of five different rivers in the Chicago area including the Kankakee, Illinois, Des Plaines, Kishwaukee and Rock Rivers with Flood Advisories for many other river segments near or approaching bankfull. Warnings/Advisories are shaded in sharpened green on the headlined map.

Conditions will remain favorable for river ice formation and ice jams through at least the week ahead and likely longer. Ice jams are most likely to develop on the Rock, Fox, DuPage, Des Plaines, Iroquois, and Kankakee Rivers. Where ice jams form, rapid rises can follow quickly, so if you have interests along rivers in our area, stay alert for rapid-response flooding possibilities.

The River Summary below prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service shows river stages today and Flood Forecasts/Advisories.

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr Flood Warnings/
                     Stage    Today            Change  Advisories

North Branch Chicago River
Niles                 10.0     5.71  06 AM Sat      M
Chicago (Pulaski Rd)  18.0    14.62  06 AM Sat  -0.61



Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     8.16  06 AM Sat   0.00 MINOR
Gurnee                 7.0     8.20  06 AM Sat   0.34 MINOR
Lincolnshire          12.5    12.55  06 AM Sat  -0.10 MINOR
Des Plaines           15.0    14.93  06 AM Sat  -0.23 ADVISORY
River Forest          16.0    11.84  06 AM Sat  -0.16
Riverside              7.5     6.09  06 AM Sat  -0.43

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5     8.83  06 AM Sat  -0.10 ADVISORY
Montgomery            13.0    12.74  06 AM Sat  -0.36
Dayton                12.0     9.80  06 AM Sat  -1.27

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    16.72  06 AM Sat  -1.99

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     8.69  06 AM Sat  -1.19

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     8.49  06 AM Sat  -1.04
Shorewood              6.5     4.02  06 AM Sat  -0.60



Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     9.04  06 AM Sat  -1.18
Foresman              18.0    16.54  06 AM Sat  -0.44 ADVISORY
Chebanse              16.0    12.24  06 AM Sat  -1.14
Iroquois              18.0    17.41  06 AM Sat  -0.45

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0    13.53  06 AM Sat  -2.32

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     8.99  06 AM Sat   0.17
Kouts                 11.0     9.64  06 AM Sat  -0.02
Shelby                 9.0    10.19  06 AM Sat  -0.23 MINOR
Momence                5.0     4.57  06 AM Sat  -0.15 ADVISORY
Wilmington             6.5     5.44  06 AM Sat  -0.68 ADVISORY(ice)

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     3.78  06 AM Sat  -2.18



Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     2.97  06 AM Sat  -1.51

Munster               12.0     8.39  06 AM Sat  -0.90
South Holland         16.5     8.34  06 AM Sat  -2.84

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     4.34  06 AM Sat  -3.33

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     7.23  06 AM Sat  -3.16
Leonore               16.0    11.89  06 AM Sat  -2.96

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0    12.90  06 AM Sat  -1.51
Ottawa               463.0   463.05  06 AM Sat  -0.72
La Salle              20.0    24.59  06 AM Sat   0.19 MINOR

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     4.68  06 AM Sat  -1.14

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     5.07  06 AM Sat  -0.67
Perryville            12.0    14.27  06 AM Sat   0.17 MINOR

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    11.01  06 AM Sat  -0.04 ADVISORY

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     8.36  06 AM Sat  -0.35
Latham Park           10.0     8.61  06 AM Sat      M ADVISORY(ice)
Rockford (Auburn St)   9.0     4.16  06 AM Sat  -0.61
Byron                 13.0    12.58  06 AM Sat  -0.37 ADVISORY(ice)
Dixon                 16.0    18.11  06 AM Sat   1.30 MODERATE(ice)