Multiple River flood Warnings/Advisories across the Chicago area – Ice jams a concern in coming days
Flood Warnings are in effect for segments of five different rivers in the Chicago area including the Kankakee, Illinois, Des Plaines, Kishwaukee and Rock Rivers with Flood Advisories for many other river segments near or approaching bankfull. Warnings/Advisories are shaded in sharpened green on the headlined map.
Conditions will remain favorable for river ice formation and ice jams through at least the week ahead and likely longer. Ice jams are most likely to develop on the Rock, Fox, DuPage, Des Plaines, Iroquois, and Kankakee Rivers. Where ice jams form, rapid rises can follow quickly, so if you have interests along rivers in our area, stay alert for rapid-response flooding possibilities.
The River Summary below prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service shows river stages today and Flood Forecasts/Advisories.
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Warnings/
Stage Today Change Advisories
North Branch Chicago River
Niles 10.0 5.71 06 AM Sat M
Chicago (Pulaski Rd) 18.0 14.62 06 AM Sat -0.61
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 8.16 06 AM Sat 0.00 MINOR
Gurnee 7.0 8.20 06 AM Sat 0.34 MINOR
Lincolnshire 12.5 12.55 06 AM Sat -0.10 MINOR
Des Plaines 15.0 14.93 06 AM Sat -0.23 ADVISORY
River Forest 16.0 11.84 06 AM Sat -0.16
Riverside 7.5 6.09 06 AM Sat -0.43
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 8.83 06 AM Sat -0.10 ADVISORY
Montgomery 13.0 12.74 06 AM Sat -0.36
Dayton 12.0 9.80 06 AM Sat -1.27
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 16.72 06 AM Sat -1.99
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.69 06 AM Sat -1.19
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 8.49 06 AM Sat -1.04
Shorewood 6.5 4.02 06 AM Sat -0.60
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 9.04 06 AM Sat -1.18
Foresman 18.0 16.54 06 AM Sat -0.44 ADVISORY
Chebanse 16.0 12.24 06 AM Sat -1.14
Iroquois 18.0 17.41 06 AM Sat -0.45
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 13.53 06 AM Sat -2.32
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 8.99 06 AM Sat 0.17
Kouts 11.0 9.64 06 AM Sat -0.02
Shelby 9.0 10.19 06 AM Sat -0.23 MINOR
Momence 5.0 4.57 06 AM Sat -0.15 ADVISORY
Wilmington 6.5 5.44 06 AM Sat -0.68 ADVISORY(ice)
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 3.78 06 AM Sat -2.18
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 2.97 06 AM Sat -1.51
Munster 12.0 8.39 06 AM Sat -0.90
South Holland 16.5 8.34 06 AM Sat -2.84
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 4.34 06 AM Sat -3.33
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 7.23 06 AM Sat -3.16
Leonore 16.0 11.89 06 AM Sat -2.96
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 12.90 06 AM Sat -1.51
Ottawa 463.0 463.05 06 AM Sat -0.72
La Salle 20.0 24.59 06 AM Sat 0.19 MINOR
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 4.68 06 AM Sat -1.14
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 5.07 06 AM Sat -0.67
Perryville 12.0 14.27 06 AM Sat 0.17 MINOR
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 11.01 06 AM Sat -0.04 ADVISORY
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 8.36 06 AM Sat -0.35
Latham Park 10.0 8.61 06 AM Sat M ADVISORY(ice)
Rockford (Auburn St) 9.0 4.16 06 AM Sat -0.61
Byron 13.0 12.58 06 AM Sat -0.37 ADVISORY(ice)
Dixon 16.0 18.11 06 AM Sat 1.30 MODERATE(ice)