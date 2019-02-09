× Multiple River flood Warnings/Advisories across the Chicago area – Ice jams a concern in coming days

Flood Warnings are in effect for segments of five different rivers in the Chicago area including the Kankakee, Illinois, Des Plaines, Kishwaukee and Rock Rivers with Flood Advisories for many other river segments near or approaching bankfull. Warnings/Advisories are shaded in sharpened green on the headlined map.

Conditions will remain favorable for river ice formation and ice jams through at least the week ahead and likely longer. Ice jams are most likely to develop on the Rock, Fox, DuPage, Des Plaines, Iroquois, and Kankakee Rivers. Where ice jams form, rapid rises can follow quickly, so if you have interests along rivers in our area, stay alert for rapid-response flooding possibilities.

The River Summary below prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service shows river stages today and Flood Forecasts/Advisories.