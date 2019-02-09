Man injured jumping from roof in Gresham house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - One person was hospitalized after jumping from a roof to escape a fire in the Gresham neighborhood.

The fire broke out at a home in the 7800 block of S. May St. around 4:00 a.m. Saturday.

When firefighters first arrived, there was already heavy fire. Frigid temperatures were a challenge. Firefighters encountered frozen hydrants.

There were three adults and four children in the home. Everyone was able to escape.

The fire department says at least two people jumped from the roof to escape the flames. One man was taken to St. Bernard Hospital. He is expected to be okay.

There were no other injuries reported.

Firefighters also rescued a dog from the home.

The Red Cross is helping with temporary housing.

There's no word yet on what started the fire.