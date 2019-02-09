Chicagoans say they’re missing mail after polar vortex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Residents in Chicago and surrounding suburbs are reporting widespread issues with mail delivery — saying they’re missing bills, checks and other important packages.

A United States Postal Service spokesperson said weather has played a factor in delayed or missing deliveries. USPS mail service was suspended for two days last week as record cold brought wind chills of 50 below.

USPS has apologized for the inconvenience.

“In my neighborhood, there's a Facebook page, and one person said they didn't get theirs for two weeks,” Rogers Park resident Sharon Steffensen said.

“Some people have gotten no delivery at all,” resident Jerry Yanoff said. “Sometimes I get them as late as 7 p.m. at night. The biggest problem is I get other people's mail, and I wonder if other people are getting my mail and it's just being tossed out.”

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley said it’s not just weather. He’s received complaints from residents on the Northwest Side for some time.

“For over a year,” Quigley said, “my district office has received countless complaints about delayed, unreliable or non-existent mail delivery service. The stories I hear from my constituents are both disturbing and unacceptable, as every American deserves dependable access to their mail."

Quigley last month met with U.S. Postmaster General Megan Brennan about delivery issues.

Brennan said the Chicago postal service has recently added 100 delivery staff and is working to improve its auxiliary routes.

Residents are asked to report delivery issues at usps.com or 1-800-ask-USPS.