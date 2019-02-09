× Car crashes into Streamwood banquet hall, injures two

STREAMWOOD, Ill. — Two people are in the hospital this morning with life-threatening injuries, after a driver crashed into a banquet hall in Northwest Suburban Streamwood.

Investigators say an Uber driver was dropping passengers off at the Seville Banquet Hall on the 700 block of S. Barrington Rd.

After the passengers got out, the car accelerated, crashing into the front of the banquet hall, hitting two other cars in the lot, and injuring a valet parker and bystander.