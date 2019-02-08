× Wind chills -10 to -20 degrees this morning – Wind Chill Advisory along and west of the Fox River

The combination of single-digit temperatures and west winds gusting over 30 miles per hour support dangerous wind chills between -10 and -20 degrees Chicago area-wide this Friday morning – a Wind Chill Advisory (light blue-shaded counties on the headlined map) for wind chills -15 to -20 degrees or colder is in effect until late morning for the area along and west of the Fox River.

Temperatures will slowly rise and winds will back off a bit as the day goes on, but with highs barely reaching into the teens, wind chills will likely remain below zero even by mid-afternoon. So dress accordingly and protect exposed parts of the body such as ears, face and hands – frostbite could occur in less than 30 minutes.

Latest wind chills…

Latest area temperatures (erroneous reading at Burlington)…