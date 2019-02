Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Photographer Andrew Sietsema told WXMI he was pruning trees when he found apple-shaped ice hanging from the branches.

He says it was cold enough outside that the ice covering the apples hadn't melted yet, but warm enough to turn the apples into mush.

When he pruned a tree, mush would slip out of the bottom, leaving behind crystal "ghost apples."