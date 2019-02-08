Rolling Stones Bassist Darryl Jones on Keith Richards, New Tour, Belonging and Benefit for Friend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Darryl Jones Jams for a Friend

Saturday, Feb. 9th 3pm - 8pm

The Promontory Chicago

5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West

www.gofundme.com/treatment-for-brian

Last year, Darryl’s childhood friend, fellow musician, and life-long Chicagoan BRIAN MESSIAH, suffered a tragic accident which left him paralyzed from the neck down.

"Jams From the Heart" is an all-age gathering organized by Rolling Stones’ bassist Darryl Jones and many of Brian's long-time friends. It is the commitment of all involved to raise money for Brian's constant care, treatment, and the procedures which will one day, hopefully, allow Brian to regain the use of his arms, legs and body.

The benefit is a unique opportunity to see this legendary world-class bass player in a small, intimate venue, accompanied by an all-star band made up of local Chicago music greats and special guests. Please join us for an afternoon and early evening of Great Fun and Great Music for a Great Cause!

Admission to the benefit is $25 per ticket. Silent Auction will include Stones Memorabilia, a bass from Darryl’s collection and Stones’ Chicago concert tickets. A special 1-hour Meet & Greet with Darryl will be auctioned off. Raffle tickets will be sold at the benefit with chances to win sporting event tickets, restaurant certificates, an overnight stay for two at Chicago Hyatt Regency and special surprise gifts.

If you can’t attend but would like to support the cause: www.gofundme.com/treatment-for-brian