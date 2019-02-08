Police release photos of car allegedly used in shooting of 1-year-old

CHICAGO — Police have released photos of a car they believe was used in a South Side shooting that critically injured a 1-year-old boy Thursday.

Authorities said 1-year-old Dijon “Chase” Walker was sitting in the rear passenger side of a parked vehicle when someone in a “dark older-model sedan” opened fire — shooting the boy in the head about 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 9900 block of South Throop Street.

Chase was taken in critical condition to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he remained on life support. His relatives said, “It is not looking good.”

Police on Friday evening released several photos of the sedan they believe was used in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 312-747-8271 and mention report No. JC-144006.

Police said the shooting was “not random” and that Chase’s mother was likely the intended target. She and two of the boy’s siblings were in the vehicle with him at the time of the shooting. No one else was hurt.

As of Friday evening, a $13,500 reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest of the gunman.

No one was in custody.