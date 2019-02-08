Palatine High School freshman charged in drive-by shooting death

PALATINE, Ill. — A Palatine High School freshman is being held on $750,000 bond after being charged with first-degree murder.

Cook County officials say Andre Naydenov, 16, was behind the wheel of a gang-related drive-by shooting that killed 20-year-old Jose L. Castaneda Jr.

The shooting happened happened on Feb. 1 outside the Silver Lakes Apartments complex in Palatine.

According to the Chicago Tribune, authorities have the alleged gunman in custody on a separate case but he has not been questioned yet. Charges may be forthcoming.

Naydenov’s next court date is Feb. 28.