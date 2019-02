Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nearly 40 years after his final fight, Muhammad Ali is once again in the spotlight in a new book entitled, "Picture: Muhammad Ali - A Rare Glimpse Into the Life of The Champ."

The photographs featured come from two photographers of the Louisville Courier Journal.

The photos begin when Cassius Clay (Ali) won his first Kentucky Golden Gloves stint at age 12 and span nearly six decades.

The book includes photos of Ali both inside the ring and in his personal life.