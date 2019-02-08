× Metra looking to add interior cameras to trains

CHICAGO — Metra is looking to keep a closer eye on passengers who rides its trains.

The commuter rail agency issued a request for proposals to design, implement and install surveillance cameras capable of seeing all passenger seating areas and vestibules.

The program calls for at least one camera per train to be capable of capturing images of passengers’ faces clear-enough for police to use facial recognition software.

Metra is also considering using the cameras to count the numbers of commuters on its trains.

A spokesperson says the camera network will be similar to the system used on-board CTA trains.

Metra has two-and-a-half million dollars a year in its capital budget earmarked for the cameras.

The total project is not to exceed $15 million.