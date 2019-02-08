× Lunchbreak: Lump crab and grilled shrimp with avocado, mangos and greens and details on Chicago Black Restaurant Week

Chef James Sanders – Owner & Executive Chef, Fuze Catering Company

http://www.fuzecateringcompany.com

Event:

Chicago Black Restaurant Week – February 10-17

Check out the website for list of participating restaurants

http://www.chiblackrestaurantweek.com

Recipe:

Lump Crab and Grilled Shrimp With Avocado, Mango And Greens

8 oz lump crab meat

1 cup cooked or grilled, peeled and diced shrimp

1/4 cup diced celery

1/4 cup diced hard-boiled egg whites

2 tablespoons of Mayonnaise

1/2 small lemon juiced

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 avocado, peeled, pitted, and diced

1 mango

2 teaspoons of olive oil

5 oz baby greens

crackers or plantain chips

Directions:

In a large bowl, mix together the crab meat, grilled shrimp, celery, and egg whites. Add the mayonnaise and mix well to incorporate. Squeeze in the lemon juice and season to taste.

Season the avocado with salt and pepper; toss 1 teaspoon of olive oil. Toss the greens with in olive oil.

Serving suggestions:

Use a medium size ring mold, place the avocado on the bottom. Then add mango and crab salad, and press until firm. Remove the mold and top with the greens. Drizzle with olive oil and serve with plantain chips.