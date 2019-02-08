× Little Village apartment building where 10 children died in fire to be demolished

CHICAGO — A Chicago apartment building where 10 children died in a fire last summer will be demolished.

The Chicago Tribune reports attorneys representing the city and the owner of the property reached an agreement on Thursday to tear down the building in the city’s Little Village neighborhood by July 18.

The nine first cousins and close family friend whose ages ranged from three months old to 16 years old were having a sleepover in the apartment building on Aug. 26, when a fire broke out.

There were no survivors.

After the fire, city officials issued more than 40 code violations against the building’s owner.