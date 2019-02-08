Listen: World’s Greatest Newspaper Television Podcast – Episode 5

https://tribwgntv.files.wordpress.com/2019/02/wgntvp-ep5-final-true-audio.wav

It’s the first episode of the new year….

This time, Brian and Ross sit down with Morning Show funny man Mike Toomey. He’s been making audiences laugh for more than 37 years as a stand-up comic. He’s also the announcer for the 9 a.m. show on the WGN Morning News.

So you know this episode is gonna be funny. Seriously…look at this old picture of Mike:

Funny, right?

If you said yes, check out Mike Toomey’s show “TV&ME” in St. Charles on Saturday February 9 at 8 p.m. Click here for details, and to buy tickets.

Later in the show, Brian returns a phone call from a longtime viewer. Cleatus Murdaugh has been watching the old number nine since the 40’s. Not only that, he’s written more than 8,000 poems. He called in and asked if he could write one about the WGN Morning News, and we said yes. We’ll listen to that. And at the end of the program, we listen to some more viewer voicemails.

You can listen to the fifth episode of the revolutionary podcast in the player above…or via the links below.

Listen to Episode 5: