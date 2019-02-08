Leon Logothetis Talks About His New Book “Go Be Kind”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Best known for The Kindness Diaries where Leon travels with nothing but $5 a day to capture the true kindness of humanity that still exists in our world today, he is also a best-selling author and global adventurer having traveled to over 100 countries.

Leon is a former broker from London who after feeling depressed and uninspired left his job to travel which turned him into the man he is today - traveling the world on nothing but kindness. With season 2 of The Kindness Diaries airing soon I thought it would be a timely opportunity for him to share his story with your viewers and lessons learned through his travel.

His fifth book is also coming out at the end of March Go Be Kind, which is filled with adventures to help you create a happier life.