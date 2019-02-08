Dear Tom,

In what year did Chicago experience the greatest range between the highest maximum temperature for the year and lowest minimum temperature for the year?

Brandon Smith,

Lindenhurst

Dear Brandon,

As Chicagoans know, the city’s weather produces a wide range of temperatures between its highest temperatures in the summer and lowest temperatures in the winter.

In official temperature records dating from Nov. 1, 1870, to the present, Chicago’s greatest temperature range in any given year stands at 126 degrees, registered in 1985, from a high of 99 degrees on Sept. 7 to a low of -27 degrees on Jan. 20. Those temperatures were recorded at O’Hare International Airport.

At Midway Airport, in records dating from March 1, 1928, it is also a range of 126 degrees, from 107 degrees on July 11, 1936, to -19 degrees on Jan 23, 1936.