Bears’ Tarik Cohen shows his passion for cars before the Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO — When it comes to going fast on the field, many have to first slow things down to prepare themselves for the intensity.

That's not the case for Tarik Cohen.

He gets ready to show off his speed for the Bears by going fast outside of the stadium.

"Driving fast is a great stress reliever," said the Bears' running back. "Feeling that rush, that edge. It's like being in a roller coaster."

Cohen got a chance to show that desire a bit before the Chicago Auto Show this week by giving people a look at his newest vehicle: the three-wheeled Polaris Slingshot.

At a media event on Wednesday, Cohen took the gold and black machine for a spin at McCormick Place.

"It's been a car that I've been a fan of and I've seen it in Miami a couple of times. I've seen people driving in it, they have loud music playing in it," said Cohen. "So it's a car that catches your eye. It just seems like fun so I want to get in it."

Cars are another passion for the running back, who has become one of the most popular members of the Bears since being taken in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Pro Bowler said his interest in fast cars started as a kid and has continued ever since.

"I was into driving go-karts around and stuff, so I'm very connected to the Slingshot, all fast cars," said Cohen. "I played a lot of 'Need for Speed,' 'Midnight Club.'" Anything that goes fast, you could see me in it."

Hence his appearance in the Slingshot this week.

"It's like a go-kart but it's a car, actually. High speeds. You can do burnouts in it, you can drift in it," said Cohen. "So it's like my childhood dream."

Just like being a standout player in the NFL.